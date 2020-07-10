3 hours ago

Seriously, what has become of our country Ghana? A whole lot of nonsense is going on but the talking has been left in the hands of some few people. BOST is shut down, Ministry of Finance is shut down, Cocoaboard is shut down, Parliament is shut down, Ministry of Health lacks PPEs to protect their workers, the Supreme Court is shut down, the Presidency is shut down, so are other institutions and stores. They are all closed because of COVID-19. The only two institutions not shut down are the Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Education. Unfortunately, these two institutions are open so people will die and Nana Addo will retain his Presidency.

Children have been forced to go to school to be under one roof, just so they can register for the December elections. They have started catching Coronavirus but nobody is speaking for them, not even their own parents. Today, as I write, they have been forced to register and whether that will increase the Coronavirus in their midst or not, the peace and Christian councils don’t care. The children are being made like sheep being led to the slaughter house to be killed. They have no one to speak on their behalf and we are allowing this nonsense to go on. The parents have been told that when their kids catch Nana Corona, they will be informed. That is the only authority the parents have over their kids. As I always say, remember your anger, go and register so you can vote this insensitive, dangerous and wicked President out in December.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement based in USA.