The saying goes that elections have consequences. This means you should be prepared to deal with the outcome of an election you voted in. So this December elections will also have its consequences and once you vote, you should be prepared to deal with what you voted for.

The first consequence of this December election is that the law that bans the importation of second-hand cars that the Trade Minister suspended will come back if NPP wins the elections. This consequences go to those who deal in both the second-hand cars and their parts. If you don’t want to see that law come into effect in 2021, vote against the NPP. Elections have consequences.

The second consequence of this December election is that the stinking Agyapa Royalties will be passed again in Parliament if NPP wins the elections. The current President has directed Parliament to look into it after the elections. The next President by NDC will not even entertain that rubbish. Agyapa Royalties has caused the job of Martin Amidu because he couldn’t live among criminals. If you don’t want to hear any debate about Agyapa Royalties, vote against the NPP. Elections have consequences.

The third consequence of this December elections is the fight against corruption. Under Nana Addo, the two institutions mandated to help him fight corruption are no more. They are the offices of the Auditor General and Special Prosecutor. If you really want Ghana to get somewhere in the fight against corruption, Nana Addo should never be your next President. He has himself proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is an embodiment of corruption. Your vote against this government is a vote against corruption. Elections have consequences.

The forth consequence of this December election is the fight against COVID-19. The coronavirus is real in Ghana and it is spreading very fast and active. Nana Addo’s government is giving us artificial figures to suggest that they are fighting the virus. So long as Nana Addo is the President, COVID-19 will continue to spread and it will continue to kill Ghanaians. You and your family members don’t want to be the next victims. Elections have consequences.

In 2016, we were made to believe that Nana Addo is not corrupt and cannot be corrupted. Today, you and I know that Nana Addo is equal to corruption.

If you are an independent-minded Ghanaian voter, this article is for you. You will have one vote on December 7. That vote is your power to endorse the law that bans the importation of second-hand cars and spare parts, the stinking Agyapa Royalties and corruption or to vote them out.

If I were you, I will vote for John Mahama. He is the number 2 on the Ballot paper. Vote for the NDC for a far better government than this useless one we are dealing with. Elections have consequences. Don’t be a victim of a bad vote. Vote wisely on December 7. Vote JM.

Aba no, Mahama afa.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement in USA