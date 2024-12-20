2 hours ago

A key actor in Dr. Likee's team, Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, has died.

The sad news occurred in the wee hours of Friday, December 20, 2024.

Although the cause of his death is unknown at this time, sources indicate that he passed away after a brief illness.

C Confion was ill and seeking treatment at an undisclosed facility, according to a recent interview with Oboy Siki, the godfather of the Breman UGC-based acting troupe.

All of the Kumawood performers, including Dr. Likee, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, and his colleagues are currently in mourning over the loss of their comrade.

Friends and admirers of C Confion have flocked to numerous social media platforms to show their solidarity with family and loved ones of the late actor.