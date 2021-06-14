5 hours ago

Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, First Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) on Monday met with the newly formed Professional Boxers Union.

He spoke on Branding of Ghana Boxing to attract everyone, especially sports fans and the business community.

He mentioned the new GBA TV that will support sponsorship drive and promote activities of the Ghana Boxing Authority.

Dr. Manly-Spain who would be contesting for the President position of the national boxing controlling body in the next elections promised to ensure that contracts of boxers scrutinized to ensure fairness and equity.

He urged for Discipline and Humility among boxers, as that would make them attractive and connected.

He proposed a New, Bigger Secretariat of the GBA to befit its status as a national body that has produced fantastic world champions.

The astute businessman promised to inspire and motivate boxers to achieve their aims and dreams.

He also assured to connect with international bodies like the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO, Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC), ABU etc to have Ghanaian boxers rated and attract big fights.

He spoke on Insurance for boxers, as the security and safety of boxers is dear to his heart.

He promised to host regular meetings with boxers and urged them to visit the GBA website, which has been improved, with exciting news and information as well as records on bouts.

Dr. Manly-Spain share his experience with Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku and how he gave him quality opponents that shot him to the WBU championship title.

"You will hear more. You will know more before the election" he stated.

The boxers present include Richard Harrison, George Ashie, Obodai Sai, Daddy Lumba, Faisal Mohammed, Patrick Allotey, Patrick Okine, Albert Mensah, Emmanuel Martey, Sherrif Quaye, Jacob Dickson, Habib Ahmed, Octopus Dzanie, Dan Larbie, Dan Gosh, Isaac Sackey and Joshua Barnor just to name a few.

Spokesmen of boxers were Michael Obodai Sai, Richard Harrison, George Ashie and Bukom Banku.

The boxers complained about their contracts and some cheating match makers and promoters.

Bukom Banku asked for two buses to serve and support boxer’s welfare as well as opening of a bank account of their association.

Coach Daniel Larbie, a former boxer and daddy of young sensation, Prince ‘The Buzz’ tasked boxers to unite, just like experienced Patrick Okine who called for respect among boxers.

He advised boxers not to go for cheap bouts abroad, that tarnished the image and reputation of the nation.

Present at the meeting were Referee Roger Barnor who is going for the position of Second Vice President, Mr. Okine of the Black Panthers Gym and Coach Carl Lokko, Ag Technical Director of the GBA.

The GBA Elections comes off on July 22 at the Trust Sports Emporium.

By Sammy Heywood Okine