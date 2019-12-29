2 hours ago

People from all walks of life rushed to the area where the lady was walking with her friends

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Dr. Dominic Obeng Andoh, popularly known as Dr Obengfo, has reacted to the video of a lady with huge backside who walked pass the Kotoka International Airport terminal 3 passengers lounge on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Admiring the 'well crafted' body of the lady whose video has since gone viral on social media, Dr. Obengfo took to his Instagram page to write "when people see Ass........they all like it."

Dr. Obengfo, who is noted for working on the shape and backside of ladies chanced on the footage and was amazed by how much the backside of the lady attracted many, particularly men, who didn’t fail to follow and hail her.

On Friday, a lady, identified as Jaye Love caused a stir at the Kotoka International Airport with her 'big ass' as she majestically walked through the terminal 3 in her colorful striped trousers.

Her protruding buttocks shook anytime she took a step forward heading towards the exit of the Airport.

Ghanaweb