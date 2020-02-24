1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer of water and beverage producing company Special Ice Company Limited has constructed a state of the art artificial football pitch for his alma mater Presbyterian Boys Secondary (PRESEC-LEGON).

Dr. Ofori Sarpong seem to have picked something from the copy book of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan who single handedly constructed a similar pitch for his former school Accra Academy.

The business mogul is said to be the brother of another business magnate Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and are also partners in business.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong who is an old boy of undoubtedly one of the most prestigious schools in the country completed in 1985 and as part of giving back to the school that helped shape his future has decided to dash the school with an Astro turf.

Aside the pitch, the facility has changing rooms, a seating space and has been properly fenced to prevent indiscriminate use.