2 hours ago

Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association Dr Randy Abbey has been appointed as the leader of the delegation for Hearts of Oak contingent travelling to Morroco to play against Wydad Athletic Club in a CAF Champion Legue showdown on Sunday.

The 40-man contingent, comprising players, coaches and management members will leave Ghana on Thursday evening with the Emirates Airlines, ghanaguardian has gathered.

The team will make a transit in Dubai and will touch down in Morocco on Friday, reports add.

The Phobians are on a mission to keep the Morrocans at bay and they embark on that journey under the managerial leadership of Dr Abbey.

A seasoned Journalist and an astute Football administrator, Dr Abbey has been part and parcel of the Phobian glory in the past, rising through the ranks from a fan to a management member.

He was the PRO for the team when they won the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup by beating perennial rivals Asante Kotoko.

He also worked as the PRO for the Ghana Football Association during the first term of president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Coach Samuel Boadu and his charges are searching for Hearts of Oak's only second group stage participation in 21 years.

They have a goal advantage and a draw in the encounter can secure them qualification in Casablanca, a city thousands of miles away from Accra.

They last participated in the Champions league Money Zone after eliminating Tunisia's Etoile Du Sahel before whacking off Ethiopia's Saint George's in Obuasi, but fallibly, they could not score a single goal in the group stage.

They refused to participate in the 2010 competition and their last participation in any continental contest was in the 2015 Confederations Cup where they were eliminated by Esperance, a team they splendidly triumphed over in their only Champions League glory in 2000.

Qualifying on Sunday will not only mean a record-breaking piece for Coach Boadu, but a history-making moment for a group of young boys who are experiencing Champions League contest for the first time.