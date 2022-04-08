1 hour ago

The draw ceremonies for both the U20 NIGER 2022 and U17 GHANA 2022 qualifying tournaments will be held on Friday April 15th, 2022 in Niamey FENIFOOT headquarters, at 9:00 GMT according to a release from the West African Zone B secretariat.

The Zone B Championship for U17 will be staged in Cape Coast from Saturday June 11 to Friday June 24, 2022 while the Zone B Championship for U17 will also be staged in Niamey – Niger from Saturday, May 7 to Friday, May 20, 2022.

The Black Starlets are aiming for a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after crashing out at the Group stages in the previous edition in Togo.

The Black Satellites will also be aiming to defend the title they won after defeating Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the 2020 Championship at the Stade Charles De Gaulles in Porto Novo, Benin.

The U17 tournament will be staged in Ghana in June while the U20 tournament is scheduled to be staged in Niger next month.

The both tournaments will feature Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger.