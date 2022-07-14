2 hours ago

The West Africa Football Union B (WAFU B) has notified the Ghana Football Association of changes in the draw date and venue for the zonal qualifiers of the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League.

The initially communicated date of July 12, 2022 at the Ivotel Plateau in Abidjan has been changed to July 20 in Morocco.

A notice of change sent from the WAFU Secretariat reads:

"We hereby bring to your attention that the draw for the WCL 2022 initially scheduled for July 12th, 2022 in Abidjan, is postponed to July 20th, 2022 in Morocco. The re-transmission links will be communicated in due course".

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC are Ghana’s representative after emerging winners of the 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League.