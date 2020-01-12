2 hours ago

Draw experts Liberty Professionals brought to a halt the Medeama juggernaut on Saturday in the match day three encounter at the Karl Reindorf Park.

Going into the game, Medeama had an impeccable record having won all two games in the league with wins against Dwarfs away from home and a heavy defeated inflicted on Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile Liberty had earned two draws already first against Legon Cities before securing a hard fought draw away in Berekum.

Medeama handed start to returnee midfielder Kwasi Donsu and dominated the early portions of the game but could not break the deadlock.

The home side then took over and were asking many question of their guest but similarly could not score.

Liberty started the second half the stronger of the two sides and their dominance paid off as Elvis Baffour opened the scores in the 65th minute.

The mauves and yellows had other ideas as super sub Nana Kofi Babil climbed off the bench to net the equalizer to preserve Medeama's unbeaten start to the season.

Liberty are yet to win a game this season in the Premier League drawing all their three games so far while Medeama remain unbeaten.