2 hours ago

Belgian born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku was in the form of his life as he scored in Anderlecht's 2-2 draw and was named man of the match against KV Mechelen.

Jérémy Doku scored for Anderlecht in the 64th minute , after the eighteen-year-old attacker from Antwerp simply passed the Dutch defender Lucas Bijker and pushed the ball into the far corner with his left foot.

Nine minutes later it became 0-2 for Anderlecht due to an own goal from Mechelen defender Rocky Bushiri.

Anderlecht seemed to be heading for a victory and the lead in the Jupiler Pro League, but 37-year-old Igor de Camargo made the connection to score in the 83rd minute and Jordi Vanlerberghe scored for the equalizer two minutes later making it 2-2.

Another Anderlecht player who could smile was Jérémy Doku, scorer of the first goal and elected man of the match, "I'm happy to have been voted man of the match but I'm not happy with the match. I feel the result as a defeat .

It's a shame. I was happy to have scored after my red card from last season here and I thought we were off to a good start, but hey… This year I said I had to start being effective and confirm. "

Same story with coach Frankie Vercauteren, who was disappointed with the outcome of the meeting: "We had the result in hand, we saw what we still had to do and we were confronted with the efficiency of Mechelen .

There were collective problems in addition to individual errors. They annoyed us for a large part of the match. Mechelen did not give Vlap and Zulj the opportunity to develop their game.

We had chances at the end We did not have success at the time, unlike Mechelen. But we still scored two goals, which is more than often, but on the other side we conceded two goals. We have to keep working. " he said.