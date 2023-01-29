2 hours ago

It was a dream debut for Abednego Tetteh as he grabbed a brace in his first game for his new side Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday in their 3-2 triumph over the struggling Tamale City side who are still searching for their first win of the season.

Rejected and discarded by King Faisal, Abednego Tetteh was the hero as he climbed from the bench to hand his side all three points at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The home side Tamale City opened the scores through Sampson Eduku in the 8th minute but the away team upped the ante and pulled parity on the stroke of halftime through Emmanuel Appau.

After recess, the home side increased the tempo of the game as they searched for the chance to take the lead and who else but Sampson Eduku scored again for his side in the 54h minute to hand his side a 2-1 lead.

Abednego Tetteh joined the action from the bench in the 64th minute and made his significance felt immediately as in ten minutes time he leveled the scores for his side to make it 2-2.

It was as if the two sides were going to share the spoils but Tetteh was the real party pooper for Tamale City as he grabbed the winner for Gold Stars in seven minutes of added time to make it 3-2 for Bibiani Gold Stars.

The win takes Gold Stars up to 3rd on the league log with 23 points while Tamale City is languishing 17th on the league table with 11 points.