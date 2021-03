10 hours ago

Mohammed Baki has been named in a 28-man squad for Dreams FC for the second round of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The young midfielder will team up with the rest of the squad for the ongoing campaign and beyond after gaining promotion from the youth team.

Baki is the only addition that the team has made following a surge in form before the end of the first round.

Find attached the squad list of Dreams FC for the second round.

28 MAN SQUAD LIST (1)