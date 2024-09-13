19 minutes ago

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito views the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to ban Ghana's Baba Yara Stadium as a pivotal opportunity for the country’s football authorities to address long-standing issues with stadium infrastructure.

CAF's withdrawal of approval for the Baba Yara Stadium, citing "persistent issues" with the pitch, has implications for Ghana’s upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been tasked with finding an alternative venue outside of Ghana for these fixtures.

Zito, who also coaches the national U19 team, believes that this ban could be a catalyst for significant improvements.

He emphasized that the poor quality of pitches in Ghana affects player performance and safety, as many Black Stars players are accustomed to high-standard playing surfaces abroad.

“Our players are used to quality pitches when they play outside the country. They often feel uncomfortable and concerned about injuries when returning to play on subpar surfaces at home,” Zito told Joy Sports.

He cited the Angola match as an example of how inadequate pitch conditions can impact play, referring to how Abdul Mumin’s attempted clearance was affected by the poor state of the pitch, leading to a goal.

“Given these circumstances, I support the CAF ban. It is a necessary measure that will compel us to address these issues and improve our football facilities,” Zito added.

He expressed hope that this situation will lead to the much-needed upgrades in Ghana's football infrastructure.