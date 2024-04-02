4 hours ago

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, has strongly refuted assertions that Ghanaian football is in decline following his team's remarkable victory against Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions continued their impressive run in the competition by securing an advantage in the first leg match played away in Bamako.

Dreams FC has now become the first Ghanaian team to win a knockout phase match away from home in 20 years, with King Faisal being the last team to achieve this feat against Zimbabwean side Dynamos FC in 2004.

Despite the notable successes achieved by Ghanaian football clubs and national teams in recent times, there have been suggestions that the sport is dying due to the disappointing performances of the Black Stars.

However, Karim Zito, who has previously led Ghana to victory in the WAFU and CAF U20 tournaments, has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

"Ghana football is not dead! The evidence does not support the notion that our football is dead," he stated in an interview with Onua Maakye Sports.

"We've witnessed the outstanding performances of Dreams FC and Medeama in Africa. We recently clinched gold in both the men's and women's divisions at the All Africa Games.

Additionally, we've triumphed in the WAFU and CAF U20 tournaments. How can football be considered dead when we are achieving success?"

"Dreams FC, a team that is currently competing in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, is also battling relegation in the domestic top-flight league.

This demonstrates the quality of players and the competitiveness of our league at the moment. While there is always room for improvement, our football is certainly not dead."

Dreams FC will now focus on preparing for the second leg match on Tuesday as they aim to secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition in their inaugural continental campaign.

The Dawu-based club advanced to the quarter-finals after finishing at the top of Group B, ahead of Nigeria's Rivers United and Tunisian side Club Africain.