Dreams FC coach Abdul-Karim Zito is emphasizing the pivotal nature of their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup encounter against Club Africain, slated to unfold at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The match holds significant importance for Dreams FC's ambitions of progressing to the next round of the competition.

Zito emphasized the team's preparedness for the crucial fixture, stressing that anything less than a victory would be deemed unacceptable given their intensive preparation.

"We don't fear Club Africain. We are preparing seriously. This is a match we must win at all costs to be on the safer side on the ladder," he affirmed to the Daily Graphic.

Dreams FC has been riding a wave of excellent form, securing three consecutive victories in their recent outings, notably including a thrilling 2-1 win over Nigeria's Rivers United in their last encounter.

Their impressive streak places them in second position on the Group B table, tied on nine points with Club Africain, while Rivers United trails closely behind with six points.

Angola's Academica do Lobito, having failed to secure a single point thus far, has already been eliminated from the tournament.

A triumph for Dreams FC on Sunday would not only serve as redemption for their earlier defeat to Club Africain but also virtually guarantee their advancement to the next phase of the competition.

With their final group match against Rivers United looming, Dreams FC is determined to capitalize on their home advantage and cement their position in the knockout rounds.