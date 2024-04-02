12 minutes ago

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has endorsed the inclusion of talented teenager Abdul Aziz Issah in Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, citing the player's exceptional qualities and performance.

Issah, who is set to turn 18 later this year, has been a standout performer for Dreams FC since breaking into the senior team two seasons ago.

His impressive displays have played a significant role in the team's journey to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Zito praised Issah's remarkable skills and work ethic, highlighting his instrumental role in Dreams FC's success.

The coach expressed confidence in Issah's readiness to compete at the highest level, emphasizing his belief that the young player is prepared for international duty.

"I will say without an stretch of doubt that he (Abdul Aziz Issah) is ready for the Black Stars," Zito told Onua Maakye Sports

"He is quality and has what it takes to play for the Black Stars. Abedi Pele was around same age when he was brought to Aburi to join the Black Stars squad.

Today we can't talk about Ghanaian, African and world football without mentioning his name.

"Coaches now plan and plot around Aziz when Dreams are playing.

That should tell you his immense quality. If I were the coach of the Black Stars, I won't hesitate to call him and give him a chance."

Drawing parallels to Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele, Zito underscored Issah's potential to make a lasting impact on the national team.

"Aziz has done far more than what Abedi did when he was called up into the national team. He is playing in the Ghana Premier League, Confederation Cup and won gold at the All Africa Games. It can't get any better than that"

Zito's endorsement of Issah has sparked excitement among fans and raised expectations for the young talent's future.