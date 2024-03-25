1 hour ago

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Sunday’s match against Medeama, highlighting their primary aim to avoid defeat.

The game concluded in a goalless draw, with Dreams FC positioned just above the relegation zone, holding one match outstanding.

"I’m very satisfied with the result. We came into the game with two objectives, either to win or to pick a point," Zito remarked.

He further elaborated, "At a point, I realized if I keep pressing I will get a problem so I changed the system to suit what I wanted.

I need a win or a draw, we had a clear chance just that we couldn’t utilize it but at the end of the day I have achieved my objective."

On the other hand, Medeama might feel disappointed with the outcome as it hindered their ascent to the fourth position.

Their performance in the title defense has been lackluster, currently trailing the top spot by nine points with only 11 games remaining.

Dreams FC find themselves engaged on multiple fronts, including the quarterfinals of both the CAF Confederation Cup and the FA Cup, a tournament they clinched last season.

Managing this situation effectively is crucial to avoiding a dismal end, especially with the team currently only two points clear of the relegation zone.