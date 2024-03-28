1 hour ago

Karim Zito, coach of Dreams FC, has expressed satisfaction with the officiating standards as his team prepares for the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe lads have made history in their debut Africa campaign, reaching the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time ever after topping their group.

Ahead of their clash against Stade Malien in Bamako this weekend, Zito took the opportunity to commend match officials for their excellent performance throughout the tournament.

"Playing in Africa is fantastic. I played at the highest level during my playing career and have experienced many things. As a coach, I led King Faisal to Africa, but unfortunately, we were eliminated in the first round.

One of the most crucial aspects of the ongoing season is officiating. While referees are not saints, they have performed exceptionally well," Zito remarked in an interview with Kessben FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.

Reflecting on his team's journey in the competition, Zito highlighted the fairness of the referees, emphasizing how their consistent performance has motivated every team to perform at their best.

"I went to Angola and scored three goals, and they stood. This gives every team the motivation to perform. The referees have been fair thus far, making the competition even better," he added.

Dreams FC is gearing up for their crucial encounter against Stade Malien, with the first leg scheduled for Sunday at the Stade 26 Mars Stadium in Bamako, Mali.

The team will travel on Friday for the highly anticipated fixture, aiming to secure a positive result away from home and set themselves up for success in the return leg.