1 hour ago

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed his lack of disappointment after his team missed out on qualifying for next season's CAF Confederation Cup following their elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

Despite being favorites following their impressive debut in the Confederation Cup, where they reached the semi-finals, Dreams FC stumbled in the FA Cup semi-final, losing to Bofoakwa Tano.

"I would have liked to lead my team to another Confederation Cup next season, but I'm not disappointed by the missed chance," Zito told Graphic Sports.

He attributed the defeat more to luck than to any lack of skill. "I'm very pleased with my team's performance on the day and believe they were knocked out due to sheer luck, not because of poor performance."

Zito also praised his players for their dedication and the strides they've made, which have strengthened Dreams FC.

He highlighted the club's commitment to nurturing young talent and foresees a bright future despite potential challenges.

"Although I anticipate some players leaving due to transfers, I'm confident that our junior teams possess enough talent to fill any gaps left by departing players," he explained.