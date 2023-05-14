4 hours ago

In an intense FA Cup semifinal clash at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Dreams FC emerged victorious with a crucial 2-1 win over lower division side Skyy FC.

The head coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito, expressed his admiration for Skyy FC's performance, acknowledging that they posed a formidable challenge.

However, he emphasized that his team's focus is now solely on lifting the coveted trophy.

The "Still Believe" lads wasted no time in asserting their dominance, securing two goals within the first 20 minutes of kickoff. Simba Sylvester and Huzaif Ali found the back of the net, giving Dreams FC a comfortable two-goal lead. Skyy FC, however, managed to close the gap with a goal courtesy of Eric Antwi Konadu.

Skyy FC had an opportunity to level the score when they were awarded a penalty while trailing 1-0. Unfortunately for them, the penalty was denied by the excellent goalkeeping skills of Baba Musah.

Reflecting on the match in a post-match interview with StarTimes, Coach Abdul Karim Zito expressed his elation at achieving such a historic feat and emphasized his unwavering determination to clinch the ultimate prize.

"From the very beginning, I knew that progressing from a lower division to the top would be incredibly challenging. I never shied away from acknowledging that fact. While I expected to win, I anticipated a difficult encounter, and that's exactly what transpired. Today's victory has further motivated me to fight for the cup, although I wasn't surprised by the impressive performance displayed by Skyy FC."

Reaching the final is a significant accomplishment for both the team and myself, as it enhances my coaching portfolio. Escaping relegation is a normal task that I am confident of achieving, Insha Allah."

Dreams FC will now turn their attention to league safety after reaching the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

Their upcoming challenge lies in a match against Berekum Chelsea in the next round of fixtures.