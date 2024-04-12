1 hour ago

Dreams Football Club forward, John Antwi, credits the team's advancement to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup to their unwavering determination and hard work.

The Ghana Premier League side secured their spot in the last four of the African club competition following a 3-2 aggregate victory over Stade Malien.

Antwi played a pivotal role in the quarterfinal tie, scoring twice in the first leg, which Dreams won 2-1 in Bamako, before contributing to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"We've reached this stage due to the determination and hard work factor," Antwi shared in an interview with CAF's media team.

"The lads keep working hard every day, supported by the experienced coach Abdul Karim Zito and the club management."

Antwi also acknowledged the support and prayers from fans across the nation and beyond, emphasizing the collective effort behind Dreams FC's success.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian returned to his former club, Dreams FC, for their debut appearance in the continental club championship, contributing six goals and two assists so far.

Dreams FC is set to face Egyptian side Zamalek in the semifinals later this month, aiming to continue their impressive journey in the competition.