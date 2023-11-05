9 hours ago

In Kumasi, Abdul Aziz Issah scored a spectacular free kick to give Dreams FC their first-ever Premier League victory over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara stadium.

Both teams entered the game seeking to recover from their midweek setbacks. Asante Kotoko had suffered a 1-0 loss to Nsoatreman FC, while Dreams FC had lost 2-0 to Berekum Chelsea at home.

Karim Zito's team started the game strongly, delivering an improved performance to frustrate the home side.

Abdul Aziz Issah smashed a brilliant free kick into the top corner, beating Danlad Ibrahim, to secure the winning goal in the 39th minute.

In the second half, the Reds brought on Enock Morrison, George Mfegue, and Shadrack Addo as they applied pressure to find an equalizer.

However, Dreams FC stood firm to secure the victory.

The defeat leaves Asante Kotoko winless in four league games, while Dreams FC secured their first win since beating Medeama SC 2-0 on Sunday, October 22.