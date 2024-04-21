3 hours ago

In a historic clash at the Cairo International Stadium, Dreams FC held continental giants Zamalek to a thrilling 0-0 draw in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

The encounter marked Dreams FC's remarkable debut in African football, defying expectations and showcasing resilience throughout their campaign.

Led by coach Abdul Karim Zito, Dreams FC displayed determination and skill, earning admiration for their bold style of play.

Against Zamalek's relentless attacks, Dreams FC's defense stood firm, repelling every threat with composure and unity.

As the match progressed, Dreams FC launched swift counterattacks, keeping Zamalek on their toes and threatening their goal.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Dreams FC maintained their defensive shape, denying Zamalek any clear chances and securing a crucial draw.

The result sets the stage for an exciting second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on April 28th, where Dreams FC aims to secure a historic victory and reach the final for the first time.

Dreams FC's journey to this moment reflects their dedication and passion, standing on the brink of making history in Ghanaian football.