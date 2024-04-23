5 hours ago

Dreams FC has announced that entry to the popular and center-line stands of the Baba Yara Stadium will be free of charge for their crucial CAF Confederation Cup semifinal match against Zamalek on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

The decision to provide complimentary access to these areas of the stadium comes after the club's management accepted a recommendation to encourage a massive turnout of supporters from all over Ghana to cheer on Dreams FC as they strive for a historic qualification for the competition's final round.

While entry to the popular and center-line stands will be free, supporters still have the option to purchase tickets for the VIP and VVIP stands at prices of GHC 20 and GHC 50, respectively.

This measure ensures compliance with security and safety measures while allowing fans to enjoy an elevated matchday experience.

Dreams FC's management intends to announce additional initiatives aimed at guaranteeing a smooth event and further enhancing the matchday atmosphere.

The club urges everyone to attend the match and back the team as they defend the country's honor.

With Dreams FC boasting an impressive record of three victories and one draw in their previous matches played at the Baba Yara Stadium during this year's tournament, optimism runs high among both players and fans alike.