22 minutes ago

Dreams FC has set their sights on midfielder Rashid Nortey from Asante Kotoko, aiming to secure his services in a permanent transfer deal.

Negotiations have commenced between the FA Cup holders and the experienced midfielder, with Dreams FC eager to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Nortey joined Kotoko in August last year after departing from Medeama SC. However, his tenure with the Porcupine Warriors has been marred by injuries, limiting his playing time.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder made only seven appearances for Kotoko in the previous season, scoring once before injuries sidelined him for several months. Unfortunately, he has yet to feature in the 2023-24 campaign due to ongoing injury concerns.

Dreams FC sees Nortey as a valuable addition to their squad as they set their sights on challenging for the Ghana Premier League title in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC is currently making strides in the CAF Confederation Cup, edging closer to the semi-finals of the competition.

Over the weekend, they secured a remarkable 2-1 victory against Stade Malien de Bamako in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, showcasing their determination and potential for success.