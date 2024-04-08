4 hours ago

Dreams FC has etched their name in history by clinching a coveted semi-final spot in the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup, marking a remarkable feat in their debut campaign.

Despite an early scare from Stade Malien, they managed to draw 1-1 at home in the second leg of the quarter-final tie, progressing on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Entering the match with a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg in Bamako, Mali, Dreams FC encountered unexpected pressure when Yoro Mamadou Diaby propelled the visitors into the lead in the 59th minute at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

However, midfielder Sylvester Simba alleviated the tension among the home supporters by equalizing in the 70th minute, ensuring the continuation of their fairy-tale journey in the African inter-club competition.

Under the guidance of coach Kazim Zito, Dreams FC has delivered a remarkable and brilliant performance, becoming the first Ghanaian side in two decades to reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The last time a Ghanaian team achieved this milestone was in 2004 when Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak both advanced to the final.

Maintaining an unbeaten record at home in Kumasi, Dreams FC's resilience and determination have propelled them through each stage of the competition.

Their next challenge awaits in the semi-finals against Egyptian giants Zamalek who defeated Modern Future.

Having topped Group B ahead of formidable opponents like Nigeria's Rivers United and Tunisian side Club Africain, the Dawu-based outfit has demonstrated their prowess on the continental stage and is poised to continue their impressive run as they vie for CAF Confederation Cup glory.