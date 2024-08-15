1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC has bolstered its squad with the signing of highly-rated defender Desmond Dekpe during the ongoing transfer window.

Dekpe, who previously played for Division One League club Wa Suntaa Sporting Club, has joined Dreams FC on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old defender completed his medical examination on Monday morning, officially becoming the club's sixth signing of the window.

His addition is part of Dreams FC's strategy to strengthen their squad as they look to improve their performance in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Dekpe earned his move to the top-flight following a standout season in the Division One League, where he impressed with 2 goals and 3 assists, showcasing his defensive prowess and ability to contribute offensively.

His consistent performances for Wa Suntaa caught the attention of Dreams FC, leading to his recruitment.

As the new season approaches, Dekpe is expected to join his new teammates for preseason preparations.

Dreams FC, who finished 9th in the Ghana Premier League last season, are aiming to build on their domestic form and replicate the success they found in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semifinals.

With the new campaign set to kick off in September, Dreams FC is determined to make a stronger impact in both the league and cup competitions, and Dekpe’s arrival is seen as a key step in achieving those ambitions.