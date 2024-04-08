3 hours ago

Ghana's Dreams FC is gearing up for a thrilling showdown against Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in the semi-finals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup later this month.

Zamalek FC secured their spot in the semi-finals after defeating Future FC 3-2 on aggregate in a tightly contested quarter-final tie.

Despite a 2-1 win in the first leg, Zamalek had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Cairo Sports Stadium, ensuring their progression to the next round.

On the other hand, Dreams FC faced off against Malian powerhouse Stade Malien in the quarter-finals. After securing a 2-1 victory in the first leg, Dreams FC held Stade Malien to a 1-1 draw in the second leg, securing their passage to the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

This historic achievement marks Dreams FC as only the third Ghanaian club in the competition's history to reach the semi-finals, following in the footsteps of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2004.

The upcoming semi-final clash will see Zamalek FC hosting Dreams FC at the Cairo International Sports Stadium on April 21, 2024, for the first leg encounter.

The action will then shift to Kumasi for the reverse leg fixture on April 28, 2024, where Dreams FC will aim to secure their spot in the final.

With both teams eyeing continental glory, the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown as Dreams FC continues to defy expectations in their maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign.