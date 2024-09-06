18 hours ago

Dreams FC have strengthened their attacking lineup with the acquisition of 17-year-old Shaban Nazir Mohammed, who has joined the club on a four-year deal from Techiman Young Goldfields FC.

Known for his speed and skillful dribbling, Shaban is a left winger whose impressive performances have previously earned him a call-up to the U-17 national team.

Shaban’s signing is expected to significantly enhance Dreams FC's offensive options as they prepare for the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League season.

The young talent is eager to make a notable impact and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming campaign.

With the league starting this weekend, Shaban will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities in Dreams FC’s opening match against defending champions FC Samartex at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 7.

As the new season unfolds, Shaban's integration into the team will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike.

His ambition and potential make him a player to keep an eye on, as he looks to establish himself and make a significant contribution to Dreams FC’s goals for the season.