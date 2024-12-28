2 hours ago

Dreams FC have officially confirmed the signing of former Asante Kotoko striker Osman Ibrahim, who has been out of competitive football for nearly two years due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The club shared the announcement via their official X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Dreams FC is pleased to announce the signing of Osman Ibrahim on a free transfer. The striker joins us from Asante Kotoko.

"We’re excited to welcome Osman Ibrahim to the Still Believe family and look forward to seeing him in action."

The 25-year-old forward, now fully fit, is eager to reignite his career with Dreams FC.

Known for his physical presence and clinical finishing, Osman is expected to bolster the club’s attack and provide the firepower needed to address any shortcomings as the team gears up for the second round of the season.

Osman first rose to prominence in 2018 after joining Asante Kotoko from lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

However, he struggled to establish himself in the first team and spent loan spells at King Faisal FC and Liberty Professionals.

His second loan stint with King Faisal during the 2021/22 season was notable, as he netted five goals and provided two assists.

Dreams FC’s acquisition of Osman Ibrahim signals their intent to strengthen their squad and remain competitive in the ongoing campaign.

Fans of the "Still Believe" family will be eager to see Osman’s impact as he returns to the pitch.