2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have augmented their playing squad with talented young midifielder Baki Mohammed Jiji Alifoe.

The Dawu based side have added the youngster to their ranks for the second round in the current transfer window.

Dreams FC struggled initially in the Ghana Premier League as most of their new recruits were bedding in into the team but will hope to add the talented attacking midfielder to their team in the second round.

He is expected to add more attacking impetus to the Dreams FC line up as they bid to enter the top four.

Since the appointment of Serbian trainer Vladislav Viric the fortunes of the club has rapidly improved with the Dawu based club now lying a respectable sixth position on the Ghana Premier League log.