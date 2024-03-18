1 hour ago

Evans Osei Wusu and Agyenim Boateng Mensah stole the spotlight as Dreams FC fought back from behind to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw against league leaders FC Samartex at the Theatre of Dreams.

Evans Osei Wusu showcased his scoring prowess with two rapid goals in the 20th and 23rd minutes, putting FC Samartex in the driver's seat. However, Agyenim Boateng Mensah's strike in the 25th minute narrowed the deficit for Dreams FC before the halftime whistle.

After the interval, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, the former Nzema Kotoko forward, delivered once again, leveling the scoreline for Dreams FC in the 49th minute and securing a valuable point for his team at Dawu.

The dramatic comeback not only showcased Dreams FC's resilience but also dealt a blow to FC Samartex's quest for victory, highlighting the unpredictable nature of football in the Ghana Premier League.