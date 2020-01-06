2 hours ago

Dreams Fc continued their rich vein of form as they beat Techiman Eleven Wonders at their own backyard by a solitary goal at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Sunday in their Ghana Premier League match day two clash.

The visitors took control of the game from the blast of the referees whistle and their early intentions was duly rewarded in the 14th minute when they took the lead through defender Sulemana Mohammed.

There were few chances in the game as both sides cancelled each other out but the home side went for broke in the second half in search of the elusive equalizer which never arrived.

Dreams Fc proved too strong for the home side as they walked away with all three points and a 100% record after assualting King Faisal on match day one.