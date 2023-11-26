3 hours ago

Dreams FC faced a setback in their inaugural CAF Confederation Cup group stage match, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Tunisian giants Club Africain at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès on Sunday.

Club Africain took control early in the game, showcasing an impressive team effort that resulted in a 5th-minute goal by Algerian forward Tayeb Meziani.

Meziani received a well-timed pass from Bassem Srarfi, calmly slotting the ball into the net.

The Tunisians extended their lead to 2-0 in the 19th minute when Dreams' goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi faced difficulties in saving a long-distance effort from Srarfi.

Dreams FC encountered further challenges as captain Abdul Jalilu received a red card, earning a second caution shortly after halftime.

Looking forward, the Ghana FA Cup champions are determined to seek redemption in their next fixture, set to face Nigerian side Rivers United at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi next Sunday.

Dreams FC aims for a turnaround on home turf, hoping to bounce back from their challenging start in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Club Africain, on the other hand, will travel to Angola to take on Academica do Lobito in their upcoming game.