Dreams FC secured a 2-0 victory over Legon Cities in an outstanding Premier League match on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The game, held at the Theatre of Dreams, saw Agyenim Boateng Mensah deliver a sensational performance, scoring both goals in rapid succession.

Mensah opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a sleek finish and doubled the lead just a minute later. This quickfire brace was enough to separate the two teams and secure the win for Dreams FC.

With this victory, Dreams FC has moved up to the 13th position on the league table, amassing 38 points.

They have two remaining outstanding matches scheduled for June, which could further impact their standing.

Legon Cities, on the other hand, remain in the 9th position with 41 points. The defeat has stalled their progress as the season approaches its climax.