1 hour ago

Administrative Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow says his outfit is determined to make a huge impact in the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Dawu based side have started the 2019-20 season on an impressive fashion and are unbeaten in their opening two games of the campaign.

And speaking ahead of his side's weekend home fixture with Legon Cities, Mr Shardow says Dreams FC want to be competitive this season.

"Our target is to be very competitive. When we are able to compete well, the quality in the team will determine our standard. If the quality is so much that we finish even as number one so be it" he told Bryt FM.

Mr. Shardow also said the quality of players at their folds will determine their position for the season and has therefore attributed their poor run of form in the NC Special Competition to lack of quality.

"We didn't perform well in the Special Competition because we were lacking quality at the time but as I speak, the quality of players we have is much better. So we will make a big impact than in the NC special Competition" he ended.

Dreams FC will lock horns with Legon Cities in match day 3 of the Ghana Premier League at the Theater of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday.