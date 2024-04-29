4 hours ago

Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC, attributed his team's loss to Zamalek SC to a lack of luck in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal.

Despite a hard-fought goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, Dreams FC suffered a 3-0 defeat in the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Zito acknowledged that his team created decent chances but couldn't capitalize on them.

"We started very well as a team, but Zamalek were clinical and took their chances," he said in an interview with Asempa FM.

"We did our best, but it wasn't enough. Credit to Zamalek for their win. They are an experienced side in Africa."

However, Zito remains optimistic about his team's future. "We have motivated the players after the defeat, and we will bounce back as a team," he added.

Despite the disappointment in the Confederation Cup, Dreams FC will face Soccer Intellectuals in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.