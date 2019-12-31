3 hours ago

Dreams FC attacking sensation, Emmanuel Ocran has sets sight on lifting the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League golden boot.

The highly rated forward began the season in an impressive manner scoring a brace as his Dreams FC side thumped King Faisal 4-1 at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams.

And speaking to the media after the game, Ocran expressed his desire to improve his game.

“I had chances to score three against King Faisal but I missed those chances and I would like to apologise to the fans and my team mates", he said.

"This is football and there will be mistakes but I will get better and score in the next match.

“I am targeting the golden boot award this season. I am familiar with the league and so, I know what I have to do.

"I can assure the fans that there will be more goals from me but I cannot give a specific number", Ocran added.

Ocran will face stiff competition from experience attacker and Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed, who bagged a hat-trick in his side’s 4-0 thrashing of Inter Allies.

Shafiu Mumuni of Ashantigold is another contender for the goal king accolade.