3 hours ago

Dreams FC forward Joseph Esso has been named as NASCO Player of the Month for February.

The 24-year-old won the award after edging out Legon Cities’ Hans Kwoffie and Great Olympics midfielder Michael Yeboah.

Esso shone brightest in February after scoring six (6) goals with two Player of the match awards.

The forward took his total goal tally to ten (10) with his impressive scoring process in the month of February.

On the other hand, Hans Kwoffie also scored four goals with two MVP Awards while Michael Yeboah scored two goals with three MVP awards.

For his prize, Joseph Esso will receive a NASCO television and a personalised trophy from award sponsor Nasco.