3 hours ago

Stakeholders in the Akatsi municipality have taken a decision to shut down all drinking spots and bars that sell illegal drugs at their business centers in the town.

This action is to be carried out by the police.

This was part of decisions reached at an emergency meeting called by the Akatsi Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) following Sunday’s clashes.

Youth of the area clashed with police, leading to two fatalities with a few injured.

At the emergency meeting on Wednesday, April 13, it was agreed that the injured persons be given proper medical treatment and be released to their families.

While a delegation has also been assigned to call on those families, the police were charged to go on radio as part of their corporate social responsibility “to educate the public on their work in order to promote a cordial Police-civilian relationship”.

“The police should carefully investigate and close down drinking spots/bars that sell illegal drugs at their business centers,” a communique after the meeting announced.

“The police and the court should hasten the process of prosecuting cases to enable the public to have confidence in them.”

While the youth have been asked to embark on sensitisation fora to know their rights and responsibilities, motor riders have been asked to be taken through some form of education by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Meanwhile, the youth led by the Akatsi South Youth Parliament are disenchanted about the decisions reached by MUSEC.

“It is a total balderdash that in the face of all these unresolved happenings, MUSEC is again urging the police to investigate and close down drinking spots/bars believed to be dealing in illicit drugs,” its Speaker, Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“It beats my imagination why MUSEC is not demanding for an independent probe, in the strongest terms into the incidents leading to the death of Etornam, Setor and the shameful killing of Hamza when indeed, there have been claims of torture, abuse of power and unprofessional conduct on the part of the police too in all these incidents.”

He, however, called for calm and restraint on the part of the youth.