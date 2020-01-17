2 hours ago

The surviving driver of one of the two buses involved in the fatal crash at Dompoase on the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway, Mark Mireku has been remanded into police custody.

The Central Region Police Commander, COP Paul Manly Awuni, revealed that Mr. Mireku is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, January 31, 2020.

“The Hyundai bus driver was treated and discharged yesterday [Thursday]. He was immediately picked up and detained,” COP Awuni told the media.

Mr. Mireku has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and made his first appearance in court on Friday, January 17, 2020

On Tuesday, January 14, two buses collided head-on killing at least 34 persons and injuring about 54 others.

Subsequently, the National Road Safety Authority begun investigations into the road crash saying that “multi-disciplinary” investigations will inform and help come up with “remedial actions and measures” to prevent future instances of such road crashes.

The Authority indicated in a statement on Wednesday that the investigation is to also identify contributory factors that caused the accident.