9 hours ago

The driver of a container cargo truck has been shot dead, while others sustained bullet wounds after highway robbers opened fire on them at Agona Suromanya in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

Some survivors revealed that the armed robbers blocked the highway around 8:00 pm, robbing over 15 vehicles, and made away with over GH₵100,000 and mobile phones.

The survivors recounted that, the robbery lasted for more than an hour until some brave residents confronted the robbers, forcing them to flee the scene.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the residents who courageously confronted the robbers with locally-made guns explained that they repeatedly called the Police, but no help arrived.

Left with no choice, they decided to confront the robbers themselves.

They further revealed that the robbers killed the driver of the container truck, which was transporting goods to Agona Swedru, on the spot, while others were injured by gunfire.

Meanwhile, several angry residents at Agona Suromanya expressed their disappointment in the Agona Swedru Police, stating that it took the police more than three hours to arrive at the scene.

The residents believe that the driver could have survived if the Police had responded earlier.