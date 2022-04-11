1 hour ago

A Kumasi-based trotro driver and his mate are currently in the grips of police after stabbing a 50-year-old Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) City guard to death.

Ghanatodayonline reports that the deceased, has been identified as Mr. Thomas Amakye Yankey.

Speaking in an interview with Osei Akoto Kanu on Otec FM’s morning show dubbed NYANSAPO, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the KMA Madam Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye stated that preliminary information states that, the deceased popularly known as Congo soldier is said to have prevented the driver and his mate from loading at an unauthorized place which resulted in a misunderstanding.

She added that during the misunderstanding, the driver got a knife from nowhere and stabbed the City guard on the neck, stomach severally resulting in serious degrees of injury.

Congo soldier is said to have been rushed to the Ahwiam clinic in Adum but was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital where is reportedly died later.

Madam Henrietta added that even though the driver and his mate are both being held in police custody, officials from the KMA led by Mayor Hon. Sam Pyne would visit the Ashanti Regional police command to formally lodge a complaint and also visit family of the late to console them.