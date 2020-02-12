2 hours ago

Drivers of commercial vehicles in the Eastern Region have called on the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) to seal the many potholes on the Koforidua to Nkawkaw highway to make the road safe for driving.

They also called on the GHA to constantly mark the highways in the Region to guide drivers, especially in the night.

The drivers also called for the removal of funeral banners hanging at some junctions in the Region, which tended to cover part of the road and deny them full view of the road when the turned at such junctions.

The drivers made this known at a New Juaben South Municipal District Road Safety Campaign, organized by the New Juaben South Youth Parliament at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The Youth Parliament is an institution established by the National Youth Authority to help young people to appreciate the work on institutions that promote democratic governance.

The drivers expressed concern about the disrespect of the motor traffic regulations by drivers of vehicles with engines with eight cylinders popularly called V-8.

Responding to the concern of the drivers, Ms Elizabeth Argarquah of the GHA in-charge of Road Safety and Environment, explained that the GHA ensured the marking of roads and fixing of road signs after contractors working on the roads had handed over the roads to them.

She advised drivers to avoid speeding on roads under construction because the speeding vehicles crate a lot of dust which was injurious to residents along the road and the workers working on the road.

Ms Argarquah urged drivers to comply with speed limits when driving in towns and communities to help reduce fatalities on the roads.

Mr Martin Amponsah of the National Fire Service advised drivers to avoid filling the gas tanks of their vehicles to the brim.

He advised them to leave some spaces in the tank when filling the gas to contain any expansion of the gas.

Mr Amponsah advised drivers to fill the gas of their vehicles before loading and avoid sending their vehicles loaded with passengers to the gas station to buy the gas.

Mr Abdulia Bawa Ghamsah, the Eastern Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), said due to the high accidents on the road, the Commission was moving from talking into action.

He said this year, officials of the NRSC and personnel of the Ghana Police Service would go to the lorry stations to inspect commercial vehicles before they moved from the stations to ensure that the vehicles were in good conditions before they moved unto the road.

Mr Amponsah said in addition, the police and NRSC officials would be on the road to check the roadworthiness of vehicles.

Source: peacefmonline