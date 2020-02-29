4 hours ago

Some four passengers including a woman who were en route to a funeral in the Kasoa Nyanyano township almost became corpses themselves through the recklessness of a drunk driver.

The cab driver who was serving as their chauffeur Saturday morning, aware of his drunken state, drove at top speed regardless.

It all ended for him when he, unfortunately, veered into a bicycle shop along the way, killing the shop attendant and leaving all passengers with various degrees of injury.

A video taken by an eyewitness and available to Ghanaweb captured one of the injured ladies in a helpless state, while the crowd which had gathered around the scene tried to get the injured persons some assistance.

All 4 have since been transferred to the hospital for treatment.



Source: Ghanaweb.com