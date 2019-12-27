1 hour ago

The official TV partners for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is set to go down as one of the most fiercely contested bidding wars with DSTV and Fox Sports leading the lot.

Ghana Football Association opened bids from the media fraternity for the official broadcasting right of the upcoming domestic season in Ghana with as many as seven bids racing for the package.

South Africa based Multi Choice – DSTV, is currently leading the log with an expected partnership with GTV spicing their bids.

DSTV has reportedly agreed to sublet part of their media right to GTV that will see the 2019/20 domestic season screened live.

FOX Sports, according to sources, are also using their unique coverage of the WAFU tournaments to earn favor from the Ghana FA as they seek to become the flagship TV partners for the upcoming season and beyond.

The communication department of the Ghana FA meanwhile released an official statement extending the radio bids for the upcoming season.

Source: Graphic