Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Setor Dumelo, has advised party supporters to accept gifts or money offered by opponents from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but still vote against them in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing the NDC’s final campaign rally at Zurak Park in Madina, Accra, on Thursday, December 5, Mr. Dumelo encouraged voters to come out in large numbers to vote for the NDC.

“Come with your family, friends, and everyone in your community to vote for the NDC, and let’s send the elephant back into the bush,” he urged.

Mr. Dumelo was optimistic about the NDC’s chances in key areas.

“Ayawaso is coming under the NDC on December 7, Dome Kwabenya is coming under the NDC on December 7, and Greater Accra will be swept by the NDC. When they offer you money, take it. When they bring rice, take it. When they bring salt, take it. Take everything, but vote against them, because on December 7, we are resetting Ghana in the right direction.”

The rally drew thousands of enthusiastic party supporters, all eager for a strong showing on election day.