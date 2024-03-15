1 hour ago

Guinness World Records contender, Sophia Boadi’s ambitious endeavor to read continuously for seven days has encountered a major obstacle due to power outages commonly known as ‘dumsor’.

The spokesperson for her team, Shaibu Quartey, addressed the media regarding the challenges faced during the read-a-thon.

He highlighted that, while the initiative had been progressing positively, technical issues arose on the first day which were worsened by the recurring problem of power cuts.

However, he said they are making use of a standby generator to mitigate the impact of these outages.

He explained that, the rules of the read-a-thon could mandate automatic disqualification if the power goes out completely.

The PRO also noted other challenges including fatigue, which he said makes it difficult for Sophia Boadi to maintain focus.

Sophia Boadi, a 27-year-old participant, had originally planned to read continuously for six days starting March 15, 2024, at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

However, due to the unforeseen challenges, she has extended the duration of the event.

Her primary objective is to spotlight the literary richness of Ghanaian authors and publishers on a global stage.

Despite the setbacks, Boadi and her team are determined to persevere and accomplish their mission.

