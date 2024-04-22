1 hour ago

The erratic supply of power, which has become popularly known as dumsor, currently being experienced in Ghana seems to be getting worse by the minute.

Over the weekend, a section of the public on social media lambasted the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over its failure to address the worsening intermittent electricity supply, as more parts of the country particularly areas in the nation’s capital, Accra, got plunged into darkness.

Most Ghanaians are not happy with the failure of the government to come up with a timetable on when their lights would go off so that they would be able to plan their lives better.

The dumsor has not spared critical infrastructure in the country, including hospitals.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, the gateway to Ghana, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), was reportedly plunged into darkness as a result of the ongoing dumsor.

A viral video of the power outage at the KIA showed some parts of the airport in complete darkness.

The video, which was shared by Accra-based Hit FM on Facebook, showed several travellers trying to make their way in darkness.

Watch a video of the incident below: